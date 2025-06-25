Women’s College World Series Outdraws Men’s in 2025 TV Ratings
The Women's College World Series achieved record viewership, averaging 1.3 million viewers per game across ESPN platforms. Those numbers not only were part of the most-watched NCAA softball game ever, but they even beat out the Men's College World Series, which saw 1.2 million tune in.
Now even though the difference may seem slight, it really is huge not only for the growth of softball, but for women's sports as a whole.
The popularity of softball has grown exponentially in recent years. This year saw a 24% increase in viewership from the 2024 WCWS, and the excitement has reached the professional ranks too.
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League, which is in its inaugural season, is backed by Major League Baseball. The MLB streams all AUSL games for free on its website, with some of those being shown on the MLB Network.
They are also helping out by featuring AUSL athletes at events like the Home Run Derby and All-Star game, as well as contributing to the financial side of the game.
The growth of the game continues into the international level as it was recently announced that softball will officially be added to the LA 2028 Olympics. All games will be played in Oklahoma City at Devon Park, which is the home of the WCWS.
With record breaking viewership, a new professional league, and the sport now being back in the Olympic Games, the growth of softball continues to rise and will only go up from here.
Continue to watch, invest in, and support these amazing athletes, teams, and coaches so that the sport can keep reaching new heights.