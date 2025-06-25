Softball On SI

Women’s College World Series Outdraws Men’s in 2025 TV Ratings

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; The Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders play game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Women's College World Series achieved record viewership, averaging 1.3 million viewers per game across ESPN platforms. Those numbers not only were part of the most-watched NCAA softball game ever, but they even beat out the Men's College World Series, which saw 1.2 million tune in.

Now even though the difference may seem slight, it really is huge not only for the growth of softball, but for women's sports as a whole.

The popularity of softball has grown exponentially in recent years. This year saw a 24% increase in viewership from the 2024 WCWS, and the excitement has reached the professional ranks too.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League, which is in its inaugural season, is backed by Major League Baseball. The MLB streams all AUSL games for free on its website, with some of those being shown on the MLB Network.

They are also helping out by featuring AUSL athletes at events like the Home Run Derby and All-Star game, as well as contributing to the financial side of the game.

The growth of the game continues into the international level as it was recently announced that softball will officially be added to the LA 2028 Olympics. All games will be played in Oklahoma City at Devon Park, which is the home of the WCWS.

With record breaking viewership, a new professional league, and the sport now being back in the Olympic Games, the growth of softball continues to rise and will only go up from here.

Continue to watch, invest in, and support these amazing athletes, teams, and coaches so that the sport can keep reaching new heights.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

