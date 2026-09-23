2026 WNBA Awards and All-WNBA Team Picks: Who Made the Cut?

With just one game remaining for teams in the WNBA regular season and the playoff teams set, all that's left to be determined is what the final matchups will be for the first round of the postseason. Which means it is award time.

This year's picks were extremely difficult to make given the parity in the league, but here are my selections, starting with Most Valuable Player.

MVP: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces:

Sep 20, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Seattle Storm in the second quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A'ja Wilson is sure to win her WNBA-record fifth MVP award but I actually think this is a lot closer than the voting will indicate.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been the best player in the league to me since her 45 point, 10 assist performance against the Seattle Storm on July 17. She has also recorded more 25+ point, 10+ assist games this season alone than anyone ever has in WNBA history before her.

The problem is, Clark had to ramp up a bit at the beginning of the season and again after suffering an injury versus the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. And her teammate Kelsey Mitchell has also been historically great. Mitchell has been the most efficient scoring guard the league has ever seen and has appeared in every game.

It's difficult for the Fever's All-Star backcourt to not cannibalize the sentiment as a result. This is why the team has been pushing both for MVP.

Ultimately, that, and the fact that the Aces have a staggering +13.6 Net Rating with Wilson on the floor, compared to -11.8 with her off determines the selection.

Rookie of the Year: Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Sep 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles the ball past New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miles is the runaway winner here. She set the WNBA rookie scoring record and led the Lynx to the league's best record. Case closed.

Defensive Player of the Year: Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Sep 21, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese can guard on the interior and the perimeter, plus her motor as a big is unmatched. Not to mention, though it isn't technically defense, her rebounding helps complete defensive possessions. She leads the league in defensive win shares. The Dream are third in defensive rating and Reese is helped by the elite perimeter defense of teammate Rhyne Howard. But the top defensive team in the Golden State Valkyries have a plethora of strong defenders, including Veronica Burton at the point of attack, which is why Reese edges out the likes of Gabby Williams.

Most Improved Player: Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Aug 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My vote would have gone to Jessica Shepard of the Dallas Wings for much of the season. But the offensive leap Austin took in combination with the Mystics surging in standings gives her the nod. Austin is averaging 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for Washington.

Sixth Player of the Year: Janelle Salaun, Golden State Valkyries

Aug 26, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) reacts after her three point basket against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like with Miles, this is an open and shut case. Salaun has easily been the most productive player off the bench this season, averaging 12.9 points per game for the Valkyries.

Coach of the Year: Natalie Nakase, Golden State Valkyries

Sep 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase reacts during the fourth period against the Seattle Storm at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This award could easily go to Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx or Sydney Johnson of the Washington Mystics. But Reeve still has a squad boasting several All-Stars and was fortunate to get Miles in the WNBA Draft. While Johnson has Austin and two Team USA FIBA World Cup roster players in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The Valkyries currently sit in second place thanks to a balanced attack and a top defense, so Nakase gets the credit for having the 2025 expansion team in contention in year two.

All-WNBA First Team: A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Breanna Stewart, Olivia Miles

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reasoning for Wilson, Clark, and Mitchell was laid out in the MVP section. Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart has kept the New York Liberty in the mix and away from disaster with her two-way play. And though Miles and the Lynx have not been at their best of late, like with all the honors, the full season must be rewarded.

All-WNBA Second Team: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, Jackie Young, Rhyne Howard, Shakira Austin

Sep 19, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the game between the Wings and the Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reese has made a run for first team with the way she closed the season, and Bueckers has been excellent all-year long and just fell short as well. Young has helped keep the Aces near the top of the standings along with Wilson despite a lack of depth in Las Vegas. Austin just makes the cut given how the Mystics finished edging out her teammates Citron and Iriafen, and the Dream have been strong all season with Howard playing more minutes than the likes of Gabby Williams, Aliyah Boston and other contenders. Combine that with her perimeter defense and three-point shooting and the picks are in.