'Cheap Shot' on Caitlin Clark Not an Isolated Incident for Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury made a dirty play toward Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on Wednesday night.

While Clark was lying on the court, Thomas put her fist on Clark's neck, before getting up and stepping over her. The ball was not involved in the action and there was no foul called on the play.

The position here is that Thomas should be suspended for what took place. After all, Indiana Fever coach dubbed the play "dangerous" following the contest.

This shot of Alyssa Thomas & Caitlin Clark is crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/DQTAVQvYrE — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 25, 2026

Even in isolation, and without ascribing intent, this is something that warrants being evaluated by the WNBA. However, another factor that comes into play is Thomas' history.

The Mercury star has had several instances of questionable, borderline, or perhaps outright dirty plays in her career.

The one that came at Clark's expense is now the most high-profile but it doesn't come completely in isolation.

In fact, just last season, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve completely lost it on WNBA officiating after Napheesa Collier was injured on a play where Thomas ran through her legs.

There's certainly a case Thomas was simply making a hard play on a loose ball on that occasion, but Reeve did not agree—nor did Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

Then there is what happened between Thomas and Washington Mystics star Kiki Iriafen during the latter's rookie season. Thomas clearly struck Iriafen in the throat with an elbow on a free throw rebound, and was assessed a flagrant foul for the transgression.

Rewind to Angel Reese's rookie season and there was yet another incident involving Thomas.

In another battle for a board, Thomas threw Reese to the floor by her neck. This led to one of the announcers on the broadcast exclaiming, "man that's kind of wicked there."

Thomas received a flagrant 2 foul in that case and was ejected from the game.

These are just some of the examples of when Thomas' play has crossed over from physical to something more.

So when the league is considering how to deal with what she did to Clark, there are a couple things that must come under consideration.

One, how the public would view it if the league allows its biggest star to be on the receiving end of what White labeled a "cheap shot" unpunished.

And two, Thomas' history. Because she didn't enter the contest as a player with a squeaky clean reputation when it comes to on-court conduct.