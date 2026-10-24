Indiana Fever Sweeping Changes Should Be With Caitlin Clark in Mind

The Indiana Fever announced some serious organizational shakeups on Friday. First, it was revealed that team President Kelly Krauskopf stepped down. Then general manager Amber Cox was fired.

These are obviously significant changes and they should be made with Fever star Caitlin Clark in mind.

Clark spoke about consulting with ownership during her exit meeting and she even hinted that she would be willing to sacrifice, possibly from a salary standpoint, in order to help the organization put the best roster on the floor.

It's important for any franchise to have buy-in from their star, but that should also be reciprocated.

Clark is under contract for next season and has the option to sign a max EPIC contract extension this offseason. And it goes without saying that the Fever should be doing whatever it takes to make sure she is happy in Indiana long-term.

The best way to do so is building a WNBA Finals-worthy team. The 2026 version of the Fever was eliminated in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces.

What New Fever Leadership Needs to Accomplish

The first order of business will be Kelsey Mitchell's free agency. The Fever star guard is an unrestricted free agent. Clark has expressed a desire to play with Mitchell for her entire career, but Mitchell could ultimately decide to play elsewhere.

There's also an argument to be made that the Fever could allocate that salary cap space to address deficiencies when it comes to frontcourt depth, defense, and perimeter athleticism.

The next order of business is to change the narrative around the team. There has been a lot of controversy and noise surrounding the increased attention playing next to Clark brings. Mitchell herself expressed how it can be difficult to deal with the "flak".

However, it should be a desirable destination when considering the potential increase in star power, brand deals, and the basketball upside of playing alongside a transcendent point guard in Clark. That is a message the team's new leadership should make very clear.

Ultimately, the Fever also need an identity on the court. As of now, Stephanie White is still the coach. But regardless of who is in that position, or who is making the decisions above, every move the Fever make should start and end with Clark in mind.

The new brain trust needs to walk in the door with that mantra on day one as they prepare for 2027.