Fever President Kelly Krauskopf Stepping Down Could Signal Significant Shift

The Indiana Fever announced a major change on Friday. Team President Kelly Krauskopf is stepping down from her position.

“When we started the Fever, Kelly saw what this franchise could become,” said Herb Simon, owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment in a statement released by the team.

“She built it, delivered a championship and came back when we needed her. She has played an extraordinary role in the growth of women’s basketball in Indianapolis, and our family is grateful for everything she’s given this organization. I’m proud to call her a friend," he added.

But the most interesting thing about this news is what it could mean going forward, as senior leadership leaving often signals more sweeping changes.

After the results of the 2026 season, it became clear standing pat should not be an option for the Fever. The team's lack of identity, defensive struggles, and constant inability to keep outside noise from festering showed something needed to change.

The question now becomes what's next?

Will the GM and Coach Be Gone Too?

Krauskopf was president of basketball and business operations, meaning aside from ownership, she was at the top of the food chain.

Often, whoever is in that position is going to want their own regime. So, it stands to reason that the positions of general manager Amber Cox and head coach Stephanie White may not be secure.

Cox has received criticism for the team's lack of frontcourt depth behind Aliyah Boston and overall absence of contributing role players on the roster.

While White was a constant topic of discussion all season both for in-game decisions, and other factors. She came under fire for not having her team's back at times, specifically being booed after she praised DiJonai Carrington following Carrington's flagrant foul on Sophie Cunningham.

How Much Input Will Caitlin Clark Have?

It was noteworthy that Fever star Caitlin Clark said she would both talk to ownership and play a role in the team's free agency plans.

Clark did not claim she would have significant influence, but it would behoove the organization to make moves based on building around her. That should mean playing style, personnel, and everything in between.

Whoever is running things must be someone who has that top of mind.

Kelsey Mitchell Decision Looms

The most pressing player personnel decision remains Kelsey Mitchell's free agency.

Mitchell made it clear she will explore her options, or take a selfish approach as she put it. However, the Fever can pay her more than any other team.

The roster construction implications also come into play. Mitchell is perhaps the most dynamic scorer in the league, which is the easy case for keeping her and why losing her would be a big blow.

However, her salary could in theory be used to bolster the team's other deficiencies, particularly defense, length, and athleticism.

These are all important decisions, ones that will now be made by a new boss—which means we could see a significant shake up with the Indiana Fever.