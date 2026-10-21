Record WNBA Finals Game 1 Ratings: What the Numbers Mean

There is no way to look at the WNBA objectively and not see growth. The latest example of this is the ratings from Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream, which set a record.

Per a release from NBC, Game 1 drew 2.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched WNBA Finals Game 1 ever. It was also up 11% from last year's Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury.

Inbox: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals drew 2.1M viewers on NBC and Peacock, the most-watched Game 1 in history, according to NBC.



It's up 11% from last year, when the Finals drew 1.9M on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/QJlAgdfujI — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) October 21, 2026

This is great news for the league and an important step. Crossing two million viewers is nothing to sneeze at and for the momentum that has been built to truly be capitalized on, the growth needs to be league-wide and not dependent on a particular player or team.

Of course, there is always context. The player and team referenced above are Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. And whenever that topic comes up, there tends to be a lot of discussion in every direction.

The truth is simple: Clark and the Fever are clearly the biggest driver of ratings and viewership, but the WNBA as a whole has also seen an uptick that continues to trend in the right direction since the explosive growth seen in 2024. Rising tide lifts all boats and all of that.

No healthy sports league should be completely reliant on one player for interest. And these numbers are a strong indicator that the WNBA continues to take steps forward collectively, even if the Fever losing in the first round was a blow to the potential ceiling of the ratings.

In short, if someone were to tell you no one cares now that Clark is out, they would be wrong. Meanwhile, if someone were to try to use these numbers to clapback at the idea that Clark is the single biggest catalyst for viewership, they would also be wrong.

How Do These WNBA Finals Numbers Compare to Biggest Games?

Last year's Finals averaged 1.5 million viewers. So, for Game 1 to come out the gates at over 2 million is a huge success. It stands to reason that higher-leverage games could draw a bigger number as the series continues, though that could be dependent on the platform. Only one more game (Game 4) airs on NBC, which provides for the largest potential audience since broadcast television still makes a difference.

Despite being the biggest Game 1 of the Finals on record, the numbers have not yet exceeded the best totals from the first round. Game 3 of Fever versus Aces garnered 2.25 million viewers on USA Network and CNBC. Game 1 of that series also edged out the Finals rating.

There were numerous regular season games involving Clark and the Fever that actually drew more viewership any postseason game thus far. Indiana was involved in all of the highest rated regular season games, with the largest viewership tally of the year also coming on NBC.

The Fever's game against the Chicago Sky on August 23 averaged 3.31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. It was one of several games featuring Clark and the Fever to handily clear the 2 million viewer benchmark.

What Does It Mean?

All sports leagues have players and teams more popular than others, which means a larger audience when they play. That's ok. But ideally the gap shouldn't be a chasm between those contests and others.

This is why the growth WNBA games are showing not involving Clark is such a good sign, even if they don't reach the numbers of her team's peaks. After all, the league has now set records for the most-watched season, first round, and WNBA Finals Game 1 this season alone.

And of course, this year's Finals is not devoid of star power. Angel Reese is one of the league's most recognizable names and the Valkyries led the WNBA in home attendance.

But the bottom line is: The WNBA has grown in conjunction with Clark, and any claims otherwise are simply noise.