Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson Is Quietly Leading the Country in Scoring
It's no secret that women's basketball is having a moment. The WNBA was recently ranked the number one fastest growing brand in the USA after all. While the next generation of stars in the college ranks has gotten plenty of shine as well.
UConn's Paige Bueckers has been praised all season as the presumptive number one pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. USC's JuJu Watkins continues to receive tremendous publicity to go with her prolific scoring output. LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, like Bueckers, has already signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled. And Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo has wowed fans with highlights. With those just being some of many recent examples.
However, despite the increased spotlight on the star's in the NCAA game, one player is still flying under the radar. That player is Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, who just so happens to lead the country in scoring. Yes, Latson is producing more points per game than even Watkins. In fact, the FSU junior guard is fresh off a 39 point performance in a win over SMU.
Latson has scored in a array of ways for the Seminoles, including quick dribble-drives, pull-up jumpers, and shots from beyond the arc. She is averaging nearly 29 points per contest while shooting almost 50% from the floor and over 40% from three. That's good for more than three points more than second place (Watkins) and on better percentages. She's also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals on the season.
It's not as if Ta'Niya just burst on the scene either. She did put up over 20 points per game the last two seasons for the Seminoles, which both featured NCAA Tournament appearances. But she has taken her game up another level in the 2024-25 campaign to this point.
Florida State is 9-2 and tied for first place in the ACC, yet they remain unranked. Which of course contributes to the lack of attention around what the FSU star has done thus far. However, if she keeps up her current level of production, it's only a matter of time before Latson's name is mentioned almost as often as she gets buckets.