5 Biggest WNBA Games in Opening Month You Must Circle on Calendar

At long last, the 2026 WNBA regular season has arrived. And with the league adding two expansion teams, plus the amount of movement among players in free agency, the WNBA's landscape looks much different than it did at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Many of the top teams are still seen as contenders, others have entered the conversation, and some previously competitive clubs have appeared to enter a rebuilding phase. Regardless, anything can happen on any given night, and every team is looking to start its season off strong.

The good news for fans is that May has plenty of compelling matchups. Below are five must-see WNBA matchups within the league's first month.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Five Must-See WNBA Games in May

1. Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces (May 9)

WNBA fans are getting a treat on the season's second day, as a 2025 WNBA Finals rematch between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces is going down in Sin City.

While the Mercury lost Satou Sabally in free agency, they still have plenty of key returners and appear poised for a deep postseason run. As for the Aces, their roster is arguably even better than it was a year ago, with the addition of Chennedy Carter. Plus, Phoenix will want to exact revenge after getting swept in the Finals.

These two teams aren't just close in proximity, but they also have a recent history that makes this matchup extremely compelling.

Alyssa Thomas was asked if the Mercury have a chip on their shoulder heading into Aces ring night…



AT didn’t call it a chip, but she did make it clear Phoenix is ready to set the tone for a new season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wEpgvxgCqc — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) May 6, 2026

2. Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever (May 9)

The Dallas Wings had perhaps the most offseason of any WNBA team. They re-signed star guard Arike Ogunbowale, drafted Azzi Fudd to pair with Paige Bueckers, and added crucial depth in the frontcourt with Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard.

As for the Fever, Caitlin Clark is keen to remind the sports world why she deserves to be women's basketball's biggest star after missing most of last season with an injury. Plus, the Fever brought back all the key pieces from their WNBA Semifinals run last year, including Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham.

These are two star-studded rosters with championship aspirations. Their matchup to start the season is can't-miss.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

3. Chicago Sky vs. Golden State Valkyries (May 13)

The Chicago Sky have disappointed over the past two years. And they made wholesale roster changes this past offseason, which included them trading Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream (more on that to come). But even after that move, Chicago's roster is much better than it was a year ago after they signed veterans Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, and DiJonai Carrington, and also traded for Rickea Jackson. Therefore, there's a lot of interest to see how this team will do after these high-risk, high-reward moves.

The Golden State Valkyries were the biggest surprise of the 2025 season. It was their first season, but they made it to the playoffs. They accomplished this with a gritty, blue-collar roster and a passionate fan base.

But can the Valkyries recapture that success in year two? Will the novelty of a new team in the San Francisco Bay Area wear off, and will fans' interest dwindle? This May 13 game at Chase Center should answer questions for the Sky and the Valkyries.

Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) blocks a shot by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

4. Portland Fire vs. Toronto Tempo (May 23)

The Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo are the league's two new expansion franchises this year, and May 23 is the first time they face each other.

Expectations aren't too high for either team this year. But then again, the Valkyries blew their own expectations out of the water last year and set a high bar for any newcomers. Plus, given that these two teams will forever be linked, there's likely to be a rivalry between them. Expect any game between Portland and Toronto to be tense, with their first game setting the tone.

Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

5. Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx (May 27)

As mentioned, Angel Reese has found a new WNBA home with the Atlanta Dream. There's a ton of interest around how she'll fare in Atlanta, along with what her role will be alongside star guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

The Minnesota Lynx have been one of the league's most consistent and lethal teams in the past decade. However, they already have a kink in their armor heading into 2026, as star forward Napheesa Collier will miss significant time at the season's start with an injury.

Are the Lynx's best days behind them? Will Angel Reese turn the Dream into a real championship contender? Given that May 27 is nearly three weeks into the season, this will be the perfect litmus test for both of those questions.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images