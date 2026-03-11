A'ja Wilson Had Perfect Reaction as Bam Adebayo Passed Kobe Bryant During Record Game

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo set the sports world ablaze with his scoring exploits on Tuesday night. Adebayo not only passed LeBron James for the most points scored in a single game in Heat history (which was 61), but he went on to tally 83 points total, passing Kobe Bryant for second most ever in the NBA.

And Adebayo did it all in front of his biggest admirer, WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson. Wilson was seen enthusiastically supporting her boyfriend's career night from the sideline, smiling and clapping as he continued to put points up in the scoring column.

Wilson also took to social media during the contest to explain how Adebayo's performance could serve as motivation for her this coming season.

"Welp won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore 😭 but at least it gives me something to go after 🤭," Wilson posted on Threads during the game.

A'ja Wilson live posting while Bam Adebayo has a historic scoring night is everything ❤️ 👏



(via aja22wilson/Threads) pic.twitter.com/7ASvG9e5Oo — espnW (@espnW) March 11, 2026

Wilson's career high is 53, so she now has something to aspire to. However, it must be noted, not only are WNBA games shorter than NBA games, but Wilson holds the league record for points in a game (tied with Liz Cambage), while Adebayo still remains behind Wilt Chamberlain's legendary 100 points on the men's side.