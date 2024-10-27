A'ja Wilson Supports Bam Adebayo While Showing Dawn Staley Love
While Dawn Staley may now be better known for being one of college basketball's very best head coaches, she was also a fantastic player on the court during her day.
The longtime South Carolina Gamecocks head coach and three-time NCAA National Champion spent eight seasons in the WNBA (six with the Charlotte Sting and two with the Houston Comnets), during which she was a six-time All-Star and one of the world's best female point guards.
Perhaps the best player Staley has ever coached is A'ja Wilson, who won the 2024 WNBA MVP after setting a new regular season record for points scored with the Las Vegas Aces.
While Wilson hasn't played for Staley in years, the two clearly still have a great relationship. And this was proven once again when Wilson was seen wearing Staley's old Charlotte Sting No. 5 jersey at an NBA game on Saturday.
Although this wasn't just any NBA game. It was a Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game — which means Wilson was almost certainly there to support Heat star forward Bam Abedayo.
While Wilson and Adebayo's well-documented relationship rumors haven't been confirmed, this appearance is yet another indication that the two basketball superstars are more than mere friends.
Fans are sharing this same sentiment, with one X user writing, "Never beating the allegations 😂".
"I really hate Bam bro 34 million a year and dates Aja wilson," wrote another.
Perhaps this fan will feel better that Adebayo isn't putting on a great performance in the game. Then again, Wilson probably won't care too much about that.