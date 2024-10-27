Women's Fastbreak On SI

A'ja Wilson Supports Bam Adebayo While Showing Dawn Staley Love

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson showed support to Bam Adebayo and former coach Dawn Staley at the same time.

Grant Young

Mar 22, 2015; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs South Carolina Gamecocks guard/forward A'ja Wilson (22) against the Syracuse Orange in the first half of the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
While Dawn Staley may now be better known for being one of college basketball's very best head coaches, she was also a fantastic player on the court during her day.

The longtime South Carolina Gamecocks head coach and three-time NCAA National Champion spent eight seasons in the WNBA (six with the Charlotte Sting and two with the Houston Comnets), during which she was a six-time All-Star and one of the world's best female point guards.

Perhaps the best player Staley has ever coached is A'ja Wilson, who won the 2024 WNBA MVP after setting a new regular season record for points scored with the Las Vegas Aces.

While Wilson hasn't played for Staley in years, the two clearly still have a great relationship. And this was proven once again when Wilson was seen wearing Staley's old Charlotte Sting No. 5 jersey at an NBA game on Saturday.

Although this wasn't just any NBA game. It was a Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game — which means Wilson was almost certainly there to support Heat star forward Bam Abedayo.

While Wilson and Adebayo's well-documented relationship rumors haven't been confirmed, this appearance is yet another indication that the two basketball superstars are more than mere friends.

Fans are sharing this same sentiment, with one X user writing, "Never beating the allegations 😂".

"I really hate Bam bro 34 million a year and dates Aja wilson," wrote another.

Perhaps this fan will feel better that Adebayo isn't putting on a great performance in the game. Then again, Wilson probably won't care too much about that.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

