Aces Player Hilariously Models WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's Infamous Dress
Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday sparked many interesting points of discussion and controversy.
While most of these points had to do with what occurred on the court, another was what WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was wearing.
Engelbert could be seen at Barclays Center Sunday wearing what appeared to be a dress showcasing New York City's skyline. The dress (which is the 'Delora Printed Midi Dress' from Alice and Olivia, a clothing company founded by New York native Stacey Bendet in 2002) had social media explaining that Engelbert was showing a clear bias for the Liberty by wearing the outfit.
Regardless of whether or not that's true, this dress is the most talked-about piece of clothing that came from Sunday's game — despite Chicago Sky star Angel Reese giving it some competition.
While this conversation simmered down on Monday, it has been ramped up once again due to the work of the WNBA's best jester, Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson.
Colson — who is beloved and notorious for having no filter when it comes to her social media presence — posted a photo of her wearing the same controversial dress as Engelbert on X Monday.
Colson's wordless post already has over 200,000 views in less than an hour, and her teammate A'ja Wilson got in on the fun by writing, "Syd Pls! 😩😂".
Since there's little chance fans will ever hear Engelbert acknowledge this dress, at least Colson got the women's basketball community to share a collective laugh about it.