Adam Silver Defends Caitlin Clark With 'Political Football' Remark

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was spot-on in his assessment of Caitlin Clark's role in the conversations and controversies that seem to be constantly swirling around her.

Silver declined to comment on a report that he intervened with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the decision to suspend Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas, who was suspended one-game after the play that saw Thomas push her fist against Clark's throat was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after not being called a foul at all on the floor. Instead Silver took the moment as opportunity to support Clark while speaking at the Game Plan Summit held by CNBC and Boardroom.

Silver started by stating he didn't believe this really boiled down to an officiating issue, though admitting the refereeing can always improve.

"I have come to know Caitlin really well," Silver added. "She's an incredible player and also an incredible person. And she wants to focus on being the best player she can. She has become a bit of a political football in this country, and I think it's incredibly unfair to her. I don't think that issue is ultimately about officiating. It's become political ping-pong with her. And she's a young woman who's trying to improve her game."

Those remarks really got to the heart of the matter, however, and it's about time someone in a position of authority was willing to state them plainly, as it needed to be said.

Silver’s full comments here.



Engelbert was on stage earlier in the afternoon (for a sponsored panel) and was not asked about the report/incident. pic.twitter.com/8Q5zWeJdz6 — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) July 16, 2026

Far too often the dialogue around Clark has been hijacked and taken in all sorts of directions that have nothing to do with basketball, despite her never doing anything to fuel the discourse.

"Unfair" is the right word as she then becomes a punching bag from all directions. Clark had nothing to do with Republican lawmakers writing a letter to the WNBA questioning why she hasn't been protected. Just as she has done nothing but uplift her peers and pioneers of the league, yet still appears to be on the receiving end of resentment from some. Not to mention the nonsense that is constantly spouted about her on social media, and the rantings from television pundits.

Amidst it all no one ever seems to be concerned with Clark's well-being, when her focus has always been on the sport.

Cynically one could factor in the business considerations around Silver's role, as the NBA holds a 42% equity stake in the WNBA and Clark is the most popular player and has been the catalyst for the league's explosive growth in recent years.

But what Silver said was simply common sense, and human. Frankly, it's about time someone wasn't afraid to have Clark's back—as she has done nothing wrong, and certainly nothing controversial herself.