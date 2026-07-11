What I’d Say as WNBA Commissioner About Caitlin Clark Situation

It has not been a quiet time around the WNBA. In the wake of an oft-discussed flagrant foul committed by Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas against Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever has come much fallout, both in and outside the league.

One high-profile example is a letter written by a group of Republican lawmakers, including members of Congress, demanding that the WNBA take accountability for "repeated acts of physical violence" against Clark. Many have wondered if and how the league would respond and in the midst of it, longtime sports talk personality Dan Patrick claimed that commissioner Cathy Engelbert backed out of an appearance on his radio show due to PR concerns.

It's unlikely any statement would prevent outside forces from hijacking the narrative around the WNBA any which way, but if I were the commissioner I wouldn't be concerned about public relations, as long as the situation was addressed honestly. Here is what I would say if I were in Engelbert's shoes and was asked to address the situation.

Dan Patrick on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert cancelling her appearance on the show:



"If you want to be treated as a serious league, this is what happens! These are tough questions, but this is a fair outlet for you – a fair platform. I will treat you with respect." pic.twitter.com/15VOBZIxAd — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 10, 2026

First of all, Caitlin Clark is not controversial. She is a tremendous player who has served as the catalyst for an extraordinary growth period for the league. She has done nothing to bring any of this on herself and deserves to be treated fairly and credited like the superstar she is. The reason Clark has risen to this level is basketball and we as a league need to do our best to keep the focus on the court.

It is our duty to protect not only Clark, but all players. Admittedly she has been on the receiving end of too much unnecessary contact that was not called correctly at the time. The best way we can prevent repeat incidents is to hold our officiating to the highest standard. As a result, we will make it transparent what we are doing to improve that aspect of the product and what the policies of the league are in that regard.

This is why the play from Thomas was correctly upgraded to a flagrant-2 and thus she received a one-game suspension.

With that said, none of our players deserve to be on the receiving end of hateful messages or threats. We condemn racism, bigotry, and all forms of hate in the strongest possible terms. And we will take any threats seriously and report them to the proper authorities. Clark, Thomas, and all our players should be treated with respect.

As far as anyone trying to control the narrative around our league, that should be impossible, because the results speak for themselves. We are celebrating our 30th anniversary because of pioneers like Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, Maya Moore and so many others. But today the WNBA is healthier than it has ever been. Our transformative new CBA speaks to that clearly as it featured the largest pay increase in sports history.

Ratings, attendance, and franchise evaluations have all reached historic levels. So any notion that the league is not thriving is simply not in line with reality, which is why allowing discourse not in line with these facts to lead the discussion is misguided.

To that end, there are so many stories within the WNBA that can be discussed that do not breathe life into narratives spun up on places like social media. In this instance our media partners could take Clark's advice and have a better understanding that the comment section is not real life. Wonderful stories like the captivating play of rookie Olivia Miles, or the Golden State Valkyries becoming contenders in just the second year of the franchise should be highlighted instead.

The WNBA is in a great place, and it is my job to make sure it stays that way. We appreciate the interest from any outside parties. But you have my word that the league will not shy away from addressing shortcomings, as this is a product everyone involved with should be proud of.