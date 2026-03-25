A’ja Wilson’s Latest Bam Adebayo Comments Hint At Next Chapter in Relationship

While Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and her Orlando Magic boyfriend, forward Wendell Carter Jr., are about as elite as they come regarding basketball couples, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson and Miami Hear c enter Bam Adebayo still take the cake.

There's a case to be made that Wilson is already the best women's basketball player of all time, especially because she captured her fourth WNBA MVP Award, her third WNBA Championship, and her second WNBA Finals MVP during the Aces' 2025 campaign.

Adebayo is also one of the NBA's best centers, and he scored the second-most points (83) in a single game during a contest earlier this month (which Wilson was present for).

WNBA player A'ja Wilson | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson’s ‘Lover-Girl’ Comment About Bam Adebayo Turns Heads

While Wilson will continue to chase rings throughout her WNBA career, there might be one ring that's more on her mind than the rest. And she seemed to allude to this during an interview with Vogue that was published on March 24.

“I really use it to connect with him, pour into him, just be there for him,” Wilson said about her and Adebayo's downtime. She then spoke about some of the things they like to do together, whether it's watch TV, hang out with Wilson's dogs, play an absurd amount of Uno together, or put in work at the basketball gym. She then added, “Bam never shies away from the work. It motivates me to want to be great for him.”

“I’m in love, but I also have to credit Bam because he loves me properly. I think that doesn’t get talked about a lot. He loves me on my days where I don’t know if I love myself, and he does it in a way that’s not love-bombing. It’s more, ‘What do you need?’ Granted, he’s attractive, yes. But the real reason is [that] he just knows how to love me properly. And my parents like him, so," Wilson continued.

“He’s hanging his street jersey in the rafters,” Wilson added, referencing that Adebayo will pretend to hang his jersey up in the rafters when asked about Wilson. She then said, “I’m going to hang up my street shoes for my lover-girl shoes.”

Bam and A’ja are always there for each other’s big moments 🥹❤️



Love and basketball pic.twitter.com/KXlsbYDAcK — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) March 11, 2026

Wilson usually likes to keep things coy when speaking about her relationship. But this sentiment seems to suggest that the next chapter for them could be coming sooner rather than later.