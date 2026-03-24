Angel Reese Causes Stir in Magic Crop Top Outfit Supporting BF Wendell Carter Jr.

With the WNBA Players' Association's unanimous vote to ratify their new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on March 23, there will now officially be a 2026 season.

This also means that there is a jam-packed schedule between now and the opening night of the regular season on May 8, including the Toronto Tempo and the Golden State Valkyries' Expansion Draft on April 6, the free agency negotiation period from April 7 through April 11 (over 100 players will become free agents), the actual free agency signing period from April 12 through April 18, the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, and training camp starting on April 19.

That's a lot for players to prepare for. Therefore, the world's best women's basketball players deserve some time to enjoy the rest of their offseasons before the chaos ensues. For Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, she doesn't have to worry about free agency as she's still under contract. She's instead preparing for her third season of professional basketball and hopefully leading Chicago to its first playoff appearance since 2023.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Reese has two men in the NBA to watch: her brother Julian, who is playing for the Washington Wizards, and her boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr., who is playing for the Orlando Magic.

Angel Reese Rocks Magic Outfit While Supporting Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic are currently playing a home contest against the Indiana Pacers. Reese appears to be present at the game, as she has made several posts to her Instagram story showing the outfit she's rocking.

All of the posts are some version of a similar selfie, where Reese is wearing a black crop top outfit, a Magic bedazzled bandana, and a matching black Magic jacket.

Angel Reese | Instagram/@angel.reese

Reese also showed with looked to be a neon yellow purse in one of the photos.

Reese and Carter Jr. have got to be one of the top basketball couples in the world right now, although the crown must go to Las Vegas Star A'ja Wilson and her Miami Heat boyfriend, Bam Adebayo.

Julian Reese hasn't appeared in a game since March 16. He did play 33 minutes when his Wizards squad played Carter Jr.'s Magic on March 3, which surely made for an interesting rooting experience for his big sister. He finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds in 33 minutes, but Carter Jr. didn't play in that game. Perhaps that was for the best.