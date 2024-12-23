Angel Reese Admits to Being 'Tired' at LSU Before WNBA Draft Decision
Nobody can deny that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has done an exceptional job making the most of her platform.
While Reese's record-breaking rookie season with Chicago has catapulted her into an entirely new level of fame within the women's basketball world (and the entire sports world), Reese became a household name during her time with the LSU Tigers.
In fact, much of the sports community became acquainted with the 22-year-old during the 2023 NCAA National Championship game, when she taunted former Iowa Hawkeyes and current Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark by pointing to her ring finger seconds before LSU won the game.
Fast forward over 18 months from that iconic moment and both Reese and Clark are arguably the two biggest stars in women's basketball after a season spent competing for 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.
While Clark ultimately won, Reese has Clark beat when it comes to creating content this offseason, due to her critically acclaimed "Unapologetically Angel" show.
And on the show's December 23 episode, Reese and her longtime manager Jeanine Ogbonnaya discussed what went into Reese declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft despite having one more season of NCAA eligibility left.
"Let's be realistic, I was tired of college. Not gonna lie. I was tired," Reese said. "And I’m not saying I was bigger than the program, but I just kind of outgrew [it].”
She then discussed being fed up with Baton Rouge because her stardom made it so she could barely leave her house, which is when she and Ogbonnaya knew it was time for her to seek greener pastures.
Given all the success Reese has had since leaving LSU, it's clear that she made the correct decision.