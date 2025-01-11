Angel Reese Asserts Public Relationship Status Won't Exist Without a Ring on It
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has made several declarations about her dating life during her critically acclaimed Unapologetically Angel show.
During her November 7 episode with American fashion stylist Law Roach, Reese said, "I don't know, I'm too scared," when asked whether she would ever consider dating someone shorter than her.
"My short king might be out there," Reese later added while winking and pointing to the camera. "I'm waiting for you, I'm looking for you."
One week later, the 22-year-old went viral for writing, "now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST! " in an X post after she and comedian Funny Marco were discussing Reese's dating life on the show.
However, this sentiment didn't stop Reese from speaking about relationships once again (albeit through this veil of privacy) during her January 9 episode with actress and internet personality Pretty Vee.
"I think the next time I'll post I'm in a relationship [on social media] is when I'm married," Reese said. "And that's some time from now, so you ain't gonna see it.
"You might see me on a date. You gonna have to catch me though," Reese continued. "Like, I'm not gonna post a man on my page."
While it doesn't sound like Reese has any intention of getting married anytime soon, fans probably wouldn't be able to know if she isn't posting about it on social media.
Regardless, Reese seems to be much more focused on her blossoming basketball career and business goals than anything else at the moment.