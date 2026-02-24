Angel Reese Causes Stir in Bold Animal-Print Outfit at Unrivaled

When it comes to pop culture appeal, it's hard to argue that anybody is more relevant in women's basketball than Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese.

This is not to say that Reese is the most popular player in the WNBA. While the former LSU Tigers star is certainly up there, Caitlin Clark still holds that crown. But Clark typically prefers to stay local and doesn't show up to non-basketball events like Reese does during the WNBA offseason.

Reese has been seen sitting at Paris Fashion Week shows, has attended two Met Galas, film festivals, and was even present at the Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in December 2025 that took place inside a subway station in New York City.

Angel Reese during the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History | IMAGO / Cover-Images

What's for sure is that Angel Reese knows her fashion. And in October of 2025, Reese partnered with Victoria's Secret. The most intriguing aspect of this partnership was that Reese would be walking in the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is arguably the biggest fashion runway show in the world.

In doing so, Reese became the first female professional athlete to appear in the fashion show (although Team USA Olympic gymnast Suni Lee also did so shortly after her on the same night. This is yet another impressive off-court accolade Reese has tallied to this point in her career.

Angel Reese Turns Heads With Unrivaled Outfit

Another big story involving Angel Reese this offseason is that she joined Rose BC for the final few weeks of the Unrivaled 2026 season. Reese won Unrivaled's inaugural championship last year but elected to sit out until they came calling in the middle of February.

Therefore, Reese took her talents to South Beach. And she's turning heads with the outfit she wore before a recent Rose BC game.

Reese made an Instagram post on February 23 that showed several photos of her animal-print outfit. The post was captioned, "vintage miami babe. 🐆".

Angel Reese's February 23 Instagram post. | Instagram/@angel.reese

Rose BC's social media account wrote, "Omg you beat me to posting this heat 🙄😮‍💨". And Unrivaled's account added, "this outfit is EVERYTHING 🔥🔥🔥".

It will be interesting to see whether Reese can propel Rose BC to its second consecutive Unrivaled championship once the league's playoffs begin on February 28.