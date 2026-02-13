Angel Reese Causes Stir With Floral Bikini Photo

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has become one of the biggest superstars not just in women's basketball but in all of sports.

There's no question that this stardom stems from what Reese has accomplished on the basketball court, starting with when she won a national championship with the LSU Tigers in 2023 (along with the viral moment she shared with Caitlin Clark during that game, which has become iconic and set the stage for both of their respective platforms to skyrocket).

Reese has since become the WNBA's best rebounder, a versatile scoring threat, and a solid defender in the post despite having played just two seasons of professional basketball. However, Reese's stardom is also owed to what she has done for herself off the court.

Angel Reese attends the 2025 CFDA Awards | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Reese is an extremely shrewd businesswoman who has multiple lucrative and impressive partnerships and brand deals. She is also constantly seen at huge pop culture events and parties like the Met Gala, and even fulfilled a lifelong dream of walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

One reason why Reese has been able to partake in these various events and side quests is that she does a fantastic job with her social media. She is active on all of the major platforms and manages to remain a topic of conversation with what she says and posts.

A great example of this came on the morning of February 13, when Reese (who has recently gone to Miami to join Rose BC in Unrivaled) made a post to her Instagram story.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese Turns Heads With Color Bikini Social Media Post

On Friday morning, Reese posted a photo of herself wearing a colorful, floral print bikini to her Instagram story. She didn't add a caption for the photo, instead letting it speak for itself.

Reese complemented the bikini with several pieces of gold jewelry.

Angel Reese's February 13 Instagram post | Instagram/@areese

It's unclear where Reese was when this photo was taken. But one would assume that she's already in South Beach as she prepares to finish the Unrivaled season.

The 3x3 league's 1x1 tournament is taking place on February 13. And because Reese wasn't around long enough to participate, that grants her a few extra days to prepare herself for competition against her peers.

