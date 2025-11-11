Angel Reese Reacts to Rumored NBA Boyfriend’s Viral Dunk in 4 Words

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has gone on record talking about her reluctance to post about any romantic relationship she has going on.

Last November, Reese went viral for an X post that read, "now i see why people hide relationships & keep everything private 😭 like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do THE MOST!"

Reese presumably felt compelled to make this X post because of the feedback she had been getting for speaking about her dating life during her Unapologetically Angel podcast. One example of this is when she said, "He got to be tall. 6'7", 6'8" [inches tall]," when asked what her type is during an episode of her podcast last September.

When rapper Mariah the Scientist (who was the special guest of that episode) responded to this by saying, "So, NBA?" Reese replied with, "Yeah, NBA."

Angel Reese Goes Against Past Words With Wendell Carter Jr. Dunk Flex

Since then, rumors have been swirling that Reese is in a romantic relationship with Orlando Magic star forward Wendell Carter Jr. (who is listed at 6'10").

While some have thought these two were together since earlier this year, the two appear to confirm the rumors when they were seen embracing courtside after the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as ESPN's TikTok account posted a video of Reese and Carter (who was wearing an Angel Reese shirt) sharing a hug and posing for photos after the game.

Still, neither Reese nor Carter Jr. has gone on the record saying that they're together. But Reese now can't keep herself from dropping hints.

One recent example of this was through a November 8 Instagram post that Reese had. One of the photos she posted showed her wearing Orlando Magic gear, and the photo in the collage right after that was an X post that read, "ion post a boo or my money just know i got both 😂".

And that's not all. During the Magic's November 10 home game against the Portland Trail Blazers (which Reese was present for), Carter Jr. had a vicious dunk that went viral on social media, which the NBA's Instagram account also posted.

Reese quickly reposted this dunking video on her Instagram story and wrote, "who you feeling like? 🤯🤭".

Angel Reese reacts to rumored boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.'s massive poster



(via @angelreese5 on IG) pic.twitter.com/IfTwU45BNN — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) November 11, 2025

While Reese may not want to confirm it publicly, it's pretty clear that she's feeling Wendell Carter Jr. right now.

