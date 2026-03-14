Angel Reese Causes Stir With Bikini Selfie Ahead Of Team USA World Cup Game

One of the most interesting storylines to follow in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament has been how the Team USA roster will mesh with each other in terms of on-court chemistry and camaraderie.

Given how much more talented Team USA is compared to every other team, it's hard to imagine they'll actually have a close game in any of their five contests from March 11 to March 17. They've already won their first two games (against Senegal and Puerto Rico) by more than 100 combined points, and they're almost guaranteed to do the same against Italy on March 14.

But that doesn't mean the team is playing perfectly. The Puerto Rico contest was relatively lackluster, and the USA roster couldn't get into a groove on offense. When star guard Caitlin Clark was asked about this, she said, "I thought the game was a little clunky. It felt like we probably didn't play our best... I mean, I obviously didn't shoot it as well as I probably would have liked. I think their zone kind of threw us off, and it slowed down our pace a little bit. We didn't get as much in transition."

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese managed to make an impact against Puerto Rico, as she had 10 points and 13 rebounds in 16 minutes, although she also added 3 turnovers.

Angel Reese | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Angel Reese Turns Heads With Bikini Post During Team USA Off Day

After playing in two straight games on March 11 and 12, the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament took an off day on March 13. This meant that players could take a break and enjoy what Puerto Rico has to offer.

For Angel Reese, this meant hanging out around the pool with several teammates. She proved this with an Instagram post on Friday that showed her, Kahleah Copper, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray in the pool together. The post was captioned, "hanging with my chocolate drops 😍".

Angel Reese's March 13 Instagram story. | Instagram/@areese

Reese also posted a mirror selfie of her wearing the same gray bikini she can be seen wearing in this initial photo.

This photo was captioned, "just got a nice tan with the girlsss 🤍".

Angel Reese's March 13 Instagram story. | Instagram/@areese

Team USA will be back in action against Italy on Saturday. They will face New Zealans on Sunday, March 15, get another off day on Monday, and then conclude this qualifying tournament with a contest against Spain on March 17.