Angel Reese Causes Stir in Skirt While Showing Love to Certain Male Fans

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is no stranger to attracting attention and sparking buzz. Whether it's with her historic success on the basketball court or something she says or does off of it, Reese knows how to get people talking—which is a big reason why she has become one of the world's most popular and polarizing women's basketball players.

A great example of this came during a September 2024 episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, where she was speaking with American rappers Latto & Mariah The Scientist.

"Are you single?" Mariah the Scientist asked Reese.

"I am. You got somebody for me?" Reese (who has since gotten into a relationship with Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr.) responded.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then Latto asked Reese what her type is, and she responded, "He got to be tall. 6'7", 6'8" [inches tall]."

"So. NBA?" Mariah the Scientist asked.

"Yeah, NBA," Reese replied.

Angel Reese reveals that she’s single and says her next man needs to be 6'7" or taller and in the NBA pic.twitter.com/1SlScCVj2U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 19, 2024

This sentiment from Reese (who is listed as 6'3" some places and 6'2" in others) made it clear that she's looking to date somebody who is taller than her. And she found that person, as Carter Jr. is listed as 6'10".

However, Reese sharing this stance seemed to upset those who are shorter than her, as they felt like she was leaving the "short kings" out to dry.

And this sentiment has only expanded in subsequent podcast episodes. For example, Reese said that she would never date a short guy during a December 2024 podcast episode, before doubling back and saying that she has not dated a guy shorter than her but would potentially be open to it.

Angel is not feeling the short kings 🤣👑 pic.twitter.com/PImkT4lOtx — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) December 12, 2024

Reese seemed to warm up to the prospect of dating a "short king" in another 2024 podcast episode, when she said, "My short king might be out there! I'm waiting for you, I'm looking for you," before cracking up.

Angel’s take on dating “short kings” 👑👀



Full episode out now: https://t.co/vQWE3Oh5kw pic.twitter.com/7YgwmcKQTJ — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) November 7, 2024

Angel Reese Shows Short Kings Love While Wearing Skirt at Festival

The 23-year-old Reese appeared at the HBCU Aware Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 26. She was seen wearing an interesting outfit that included a tie and a skirt. Reese also appeared on stage at one point and spoke to a guy who joked about being shorter than Reese.

"Shout out to the short kings, though," Reese said, per an X post from @2Cool2Blog.

Angel Reese with a shoutout for the short kings 6ft & under at the Aware Festival via @LiveNationUrban pic.twitter.com/ZkCRxELOl9 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 27, 2026

While Reese is clearly happy in her relationship with a taller man, it seems that she is now an advocate for those "short kings" out there.