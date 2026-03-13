Caitlin Clark's Take On 'Clunky' Team USA Win vs Puerto Rico Says It All

The vibes within the women's basketball world were sky high after Team USA's dominant win over Senegal on the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament on March 11.

Not only was this the first time that superstar guard Caitlin Clark returned to the court in 239 days after injuries limited her 2025 WNBA season, but Clark showed no rust, scoring 17 points, dishing out 12 assists, and looking like her vintage self.

Not to mention that Clark was sharing the court with other young stars Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, which made for several heartwarming moments that had many fans feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks for a pass during a scrimmage | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Team USA produced another dominant win against Puerto Rico on March 12, winning by a score of 91-48. However, the sentiment after this win is much different than what it was just one day prior. Team USA wasn't crisp in the win, as only a few players shot the ball well, and the team lacked cohesion on the court.

Caitlin Clark Gets Honest About 'Self-Inflicted' Team USA Mistakes After World Cup Win

Clark finished the game with 8 points on 2 of 6 shooting from the field and 1 of 5 from three-point range. She also added 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and had 2 turnovers in 19 minutes played. She spoke with the media after the win and got honest about what occurred on the court.

"I mean, I thought the game was a little clunky. It felt like we probably didn't play our best. I thought Paige [Bueckers] played really well. But it felt good! I mean, I obviously didn't shoot it as well as I probably would have liked. I think their zone kind of threw us off, and it slowed down our pace a little bit. We didn't get as much in transition," Clark said, per a March 12 article from Chloe Peterson on IndyStar.

When asked whether the mistakes Team USA made were because of Puerto Rico or self-inflicted, Clark said, "I think it was mostly self-inflicted. I thought that we missed on some defensive coverages, and I think especially with how much we fouled, too, that really limits us, especially in transition, when we want to play fast. It's hard to push, especially off of a made free throw."

The good news is that Clark and Team USA will have a day to reflect on this performance, as their next game isn't until May 14 against Italy.