Angel Reese Expands Off-Court Portfolio With Netflix

The WNBA CBA negotiations have put league business on pause for the time being. But that hasn't stopped Chicago Sky star Angel Reese from making moves.

Reese is no stranger to securing deals off the court and her latest involves Netflix, as the WNBA standout has landed a role on The Hunting Wives.

Reese will appear as "Trainer Barbie," a play on her Barbie nickname, and it appears she may have manifested this latest opportunity for herself.

Bayou Barbie ➡️ Trainer Barbie



Angel Reese joins the cast of The Hunting Wives in the co-starring role of "Trainer Barbie" 👀 Season 2 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/hZqb5rIAHw — Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2026

The Sky star posted about the show on X this past summer, leading to an interaction with the creator of the series Rebecca Cutter, who was thrilled to have Reese as a viewer.

Cutter posted, "I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching our lil ol show !!!," back in August, with Reese replying, "just let me know if you need me for season 2," and now she is officially part of the cast for said season 2.

Hence why Reese added this comment Tuesday, after the news was announced.

"i literally manifest my entire life 🥺😭"

i literally manifest my entire life 🥺😭 https://t.co/gZAafoK9TS — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) January 20, 2026

Angel Reese Continues to Star On and Off the Court

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; WNBA players Paige Bueckers (l) and Angel Reese (r) sit courtside during the game between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Busy Barbie could also serve as a strong nickname for Reese, since she always seems to be on the move or making moves.

Reese was recently spotted in London supporting the NBA and has also spent time on the runway in the recent past, serving as the first female professional athlete to appear in the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Of course, that doesn't mean she has put her own playing career on the back burner, because despite not participating in Unrivaled again for the 3x3 league's second season, Reese was a part of the USA Basketball training camp roster in December, where she teamed up with other young stars like Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark.

And while Reese's sophomore WNBA campaign with the Sky ended in disappointment record-wise, and with some controversy given comments she made about her teammates, that hasn't put any damper on her star power across the board.

The Netflix role is just the latest addition to Reese's growing portfolio off the court, proving her work ethic doesn't take a rest just because the WNBA is currently not open for business.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Reese and the Sky once free agency does commence, but in the meantime, she is clearly going to continue to cut deals on her own.

Recommended Reading: