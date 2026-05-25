Angel Reese Has Priceless Guilty Reaction to Flagrant Foul

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese is one of the most unapologetically authentic and genuine athletes in the sports world today.

Despite still not being 25 years old, Reese has become known for not only being outspoken but also willing to stand on her beliefs and convictions, both on and off the court. On the court, this has manifested in multiple spicy exchanges with other stars around the league.

While the most notable of these in the pop culture sense is Reese's rivalry with Caitlin Clark, those who've been following Reese's WNBA career more closely since her rookie 2024 campaign know that her history with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is more intense.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a foul against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25 | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These two battle in the paint every time they play each other, which has gotten excessive more than once. And it seems these exchanges always occur in late May.

On May 25, 2024 (exactly two years ago), Thomas essentially choke-slammed Reese to the hardwood floor while the two were going for a rebound, which caused Thomas to get ejected.

On May 27, 2025, Thomas took exception to a hard screen from Reese that sent her to the ground. While Thomas was heading there, she grabbed Reese's jersey and seemingly tried to pull her down with her, for which she got a foul called on her.

Angel Reese's Flagrant Foul vs. Mercury Sparks Familiar Alyssa Thomas Exchange

And then came May 24, 2026, when Reese's Dream played Thomas' Mercury. Reese was trying to get a rebound off a free throw when she hooked her arm around Mercury forward Kyara Linskens and sent her to the ground.

Reese was ultimately called for a flagrant foul. And while this was decided upon, cameras caught Reese shrugging before turning to Thomas, who was on the court at the time, and seemingly saying, "I learned that from you!" two times.

Granted, it does look very similar to when Thomas slammed Reese back in 2024. And Thomas seemed to appreciate this, as she laughed at Reese's comment.

Angel Reese gets called for a flagrant foul on a rebound and tells Alyssa Thomas “I learned it from you” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZfQngS5fHa — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 24, 2026

While the two incidents looked similar, they got different outcomes, as Reese was assessed a flagrant one foul for the play on Linskens. Thomas was given a flagrant two when she did it on Reese almost exactly two years prior, which led to an ejection.

One would imagine that there will be more physical exchanges between Reeese and Thomas to come in the future. At least the two stars seem willing to laugh about it with each other.