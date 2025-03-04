Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Has WNBA Ceiling Assessed by New Chicago Sky Teammate

New Chicago Sky star Ariel Atkins got honest about playing alongside Angel Reese.

Grant Young

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has impressed many people with her performance at the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league this winter.

After she scored 16 points and secured 17 rebounds during her Rose BC team's March 3 win over Laces BC, Rose BC and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray said of Reese, "She's been putting extra time and putting extra work in. And it's showing in some of these games."

Reese's elite form comes on the heels of a fantastic rookie season where she was neck-and-neck with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award before Reese injured her wrist in August and had to miss the remainder of the season.

Now fully healthy and looking like one of women's basketball's best post players, expectations are high for what Reese can accomplish during her second WNBA season; especially because she has been given a head start in playing with new Sky player Ariel Atkins (who Chicago traded for in February in exchange for the No. 3 2025 WNBA Draft pick) at Unrivaled, as Atkins signed a relief player contract to Reese's Rose BC team earlier in February.

Atkins had her introductory press conference with the Sky on March 4, and was asked about playing alongside Reese at one point.

“She doesn’t have a ceiling," Atkins said of Reese, per an X post from the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. Poe also added in the post, "[Atkins] Praised her energy and competitive nature and said she’s enjoyed working with her in Unrivaled."

This is only going to get Sky fans even more excited about Reese and Atkins playing together next season.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News