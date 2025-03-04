Angel Reese Has WNBA Ceiling Assessed by New Chicago Sky Teammate
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has impressed many people with her performance at the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league this winter.
After she scored 16 points and secured 17 rebounds during her Rose BC team's March 3 win over Laces BC, Rose BC and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray said of Reese, "She's been putting extra time and putting extra work in. And it's showing in some of these games."
Reese's elite form comes on the heels of a fantastic rookie season where she was neck-and-neck with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award before Reese injured her wrist in August and had to miss the remainder of the season.
Now fully healthy and looking like one of women's basketball's best post players, expectations are high for what Reese can accomplish during her second WNBA season; especially because she has been given a head start in playing with new Sky player Ariel Atkins (who Chicago traded for in February in exchange for the No. 3 2025 WNBA Draft pick) at Unrivaled, as Atkins signed a relief player contract to Reese's Rose BC team earlier in February.
Atkins had her introductory press conference with the Sky on March 4, and was asked about playing alongside Reese at one point.
“She doesn’t have a ceiling," Atkins said of Reese, per an X post from the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. Poe also added in the post, "[Atkins] Praised her energy and competitive nature and said she’s enjoyed working with her in Unrivaled."
This is only going to get Sky fans even more excited about Reese and Atkins playing together next season.