Angel Reese Makes Her NFL Allegiance Extremely Clear

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been the talk of the women's basketball community over the past couple of days, given the scathing criticism she had about her WNBA franchise (which has prompted some interesting responses from several of her teammates).

Ultimately, the coverage around what Reese said and her state in the Sky's franchise has more or less simmered down over the past day or so in terms of sports media coverage, and a big reason for this is that a lot of the American sports media's attention has shifted to football, given that the NFL season is underway.

Reese went viral last season for attending multiple NFL games in a row once her rookie WNBA season concluded. She was present at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Los Angeles on September 22. One week later, Reese attended the game between her hometown Baltimore Ravens team and the Buffalo Bills (where she was given some impressive praise from Baltimore safety Marlon Humphrey). The next weekend, the "Chi Barbie" was at the Chicago Bears game against the Carolina Panthers.

And then she kept this streak alive by attending the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Washington Commanders on October 13.

Reese was wearing an NFL jersey in three of these four outings. She was sporting a Ravens jersey during the two games she attended while wearing a Bears jersey during their home game against the Panthers. And interestingly enough, the teams that Reese was supporting went 3-0 during those contests.

Angel Reese Gets Clear About Her Favorite NFL Team

Given that Reese now lives in Chicago and was wearing a Bears jersey last season, this could leave some to believe that the Bears are her favorite team.

However, Reese was born and raised outside of Baltimore and is a tried and true Ravens fan. And she has made this extremely clear with several posts to her Instagram story on September 7, before the Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills.

The first of Reese's posts was a report of one of Baltimore Ravens' accounts, where she werote, "BIG FLOCK. LET'S GO! 🐦‍⬛💜".

The next post was her flexing her Ravens jersey, which has her last name on the back.

Unfortunately for Reese, she won't be able to watch the Ravens game against the Bills because it's at the same time as her team's contest against the Las Vegas Aces (for which Reese is suspended for the first half of).

