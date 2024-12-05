Angel Reese Show Guest's Spot On Jewell Loyd Take Resurfaces Amid Storm Trade Request
Perhaps the biggest story in the WNBA offseason to this point surfaced on Wednesday, as a bombshell article from Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd has requested a trade.
"Loyd — who was drafted by the Storm with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and was named Rookie of the Year — was at the center of the team’s investigation after she filed a complaint detailing allegations of harassment and bullying by the Storm’s coaching staff, a source close to the situation told the Sun-Times. Loyd’s future in Seattle was contingent upon a belief that relationships within the organization could be mended," Costabile wrote.
And now that the aforementioned investigation concluded with no violations found (which was also announced on Wednesday), Loyd seemingly decided enough was enough, and is asking out of the organization where she won two WNBA Championships, the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, the 2023 scoring title, and made it to six WNBA All-Star Games.
While this news is jarring enough, the fact that comedian Funny Marco seemed to predict Loyd being disgruntled and wanting to leave Seattle during his November 14 appearance on the (award-winning) "Unapologetically Angel" podcast adds another layer of intrigue.
"Jewell Loyd... slowed down this season," Funny Marco said to Angel Reese on the podcast. "I don't think she want to be there [in Seattle]."
Reese then looked at the camera and laughed before Funny Marco added, "She want to come to Chicago. She don't want to be... She don't want to be in Seattle no more. She need to come [to Chicago]."
Less than three weeks later, Funny Marco's sentiment proved accurate.
Perhaps the second part of his sentiment (Loyd coming to Chicago) will also come true.