Angel Reese Teases Paige Bueckers Over Boyfriend Courtside Cheering Antics

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese isn't playing coy when it comes to her romantic life anymore. She has made several clear references to her boyfriend being Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. in recent months, starting when she was seen embracing him while he was wearing an Angel Reese shirt after the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game concluded.

Since then, Reese has also made several social media posts hyping Carter Jr. up or being at one of his games, such as a November 8 Instagram collage where one of the photos she posted showed her wearing Orlando Magic gear. Right after that, she posted a photo of an X post that read, "ion post a boo or my money just know i got both 😂".

Reese's most recent appearance at one of Carter Jr.'s games was on December 6, when the Magic went to the iconic Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. Reese was sitting courtside for the contest, and she wasn't alone, as Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers was right there with her.

In addition to watching Carter Jr. hooping live, these two WNBA stars were at the game to promote a new collaboration between Reese's and Oreos that they're both a part of.

Angel Reese Reacts to Paige Bueckers' Wendell Carter Jr. Courtside Cheering

These two clearly had a ton of fun at the game, which was shown by Reese calling Bueckers out over Bueckers claiming that she's six feet tall during a live stream on TikTok.

Reese posted several moments from the game on social media, including a December 7 TikTok video where she showed off her makeup and outfit for the game. After arriving at the game, the video showed Bueckers dancing in front of the stand that showed off the Reese's and Oreo collaboration.

After that, the Reese's video showed a video of Bueckers cheering during the game. Reese was doing a voiceover throughout the video, and at this point she said, "Here’s Paige cheering louder for my man than me at a Knicks game. Girl, we gonna get kicked out.”

Paige does look quite excited to be cheering Carter Jr. on. Although her support wasn't enough to help the Magic get a win over the Knicks, as the final score was 106-100 in favor of New York.

But women's basketball fans don't care about that as much as getting to see these two star players enjoying time spent together.

