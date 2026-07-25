Azzi Fudd Calls Out Steph Curry After WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Win

Dallas Wings star rookie Azzi Fudd produced a fantastic performance at the 2026 WNBA All-Star three-point contest, becoming the first rookie to win the event in league history. She also produced a score of 30 in the final round, which highest-scoring round by a rookie in WNBA history.

It didn't take Fudd long to call her shot afterwards. When speaking to the media, she was asked potentially facing Golden State Warriors superstar sharpshooter Stephen Curry in a three-point contest.

"I mean, Steph, if you're listening, I've been asking for a rematch since high school. So maybe this is our time to figure out a time and place," Fudd said, per an X post from Jack Maloney of CBS.

azzi fudd on a potential 3 point contest against steph curry pic.twitter.com/CVFgItMOBX — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) July 25, 2026

Azzi Fudd's Relationship History With Steph Curry

There's no bad blood between these two elite shooters. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Fudd and Curry have a long-standing connection with each other.

Fudd attended many of Curry's basketball camps growing up, and there are numerous photos of them together at these showcases. Plus, Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast is produced by the media company that Curry co-founded, which is called Unanimous Media.

Fudd also used to have a partnership with Curry Brand, but ended up signing with Jordan Brand after that deal expired. When she was a part of Curry Brand last offseason, Azzi traveled to China with Curry, which opened her eyes to the opportunity to build her brand globally, since there are so many fans overseas.

Fudd has stated this as a reason she decided to join Project B instead of Unrivaled.

Steph Curry Has a History In 3-Point Contests Against Women's Stars

If there's a men's basketball player who is probably open to facing Fudd, it's Curry. This is because he has already done so with New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, as these two faced off in a special event during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

While Curry ultimately got the better of Ionescu during this contest, it was a win for both men's and women's basketball, as Ionescu put on a great performance and showed that she can stand toe-to-toe with the greatest shooter in basketball history.

One would imagine that Fudd can produce a similar performance and give Curry a run for his money. But this showdown would have to happen somewhat soon, as Curry likely doesn't have many years left before calling it a career.