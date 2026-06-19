Azzi Fudd's Project B Decision Could Be a Blow to Unrivaled

The WNBA season is in full swing, but some interesting news about the offseason emerged on Friday. Azzi Fudd, rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick by the Dallas Wings, announced that she will join the new upstart basketball league Project B.

This is noteworthy not only as a get for Project B, but given it means Fudd will not be playing for Unrivaled, who she previously signed an NIL deal with.

NEWS: Azzi Fudd is headed to Project B.



Fudd was originally set to join Unrivaled for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/DSKbs75qqp — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) June 19, 2026

Project B hasn't launched yet but plans to begin play this Winter, featuring a global circuit of international host cities. Fudd told Fortune that the chance to play abroad was a big factor in her decision.

Of course, the timing of the new league's calendar directly conflicts with Unrivaled, suggesting a potential competition brewing between the domestic 3x3 league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and the new globally focused Project B.

Project B initially caught some heat for reported Saudi connections, but the league says it is receiving no Saudi funding and no longer has a partnership with the Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned entertainment vendor Sela.

Fudd joins a list of notable WNBA players who have signed up with Project B that includes Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury, and Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever.

Project B has promised to pay hefty salaries, but the terms of Fudd's deal were not disclosed.

What Does This Mean for Unrivaled?

Mar 2, 2026; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Unrivaled Co-founder Napheesa Collier at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While many had wondered if either Unrivaled or Project B could create competition for the WNBA, that no longer appears to be the case—especially following the WNBA's historic new CBA. However, a competition could certainly arise between the two offseason leagues.

Unrivaled is set to enter a third season following a second year that was a mixed bag. TV ratings were down, but the league had two successful sellout road trips in Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

Unrivaled has received plenty of financial investment, but there is reportedly an opt-out after year three for the league's media rights deal.

The Miami-based league still has commitments from many of the WNBA's biggest stars, and announced a new one from Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

However, losing one of the sport's up-and-coming stars in Fudd could be a blow. And it creates an offseason women's basketball dynamic to watch once Project B does indeed become a real thing.