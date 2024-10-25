Caitlin Clark Coached to Shoot From Further Away on Golf Course Too
While Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is now back on the basketball court, it's clear that golf is also going to be one of her primary activities during this WNBA offseason.
This is shown by her participation in a golfing pro-am competition on November 13, which is hosted by LPGA icon Annika Sorenstam.
The fact that Clark nearly hit a hole-in-one while golfing with Fever teammate Lexie Hull earlier this month might make it seem like she already has her stroke down. But that didn't keep Clark from seeking out the help of golfing legend Martha Foyer-Faulconer before next month's pro-am tees off.
Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols wrote an October 25 article that spoke with Foyer-Faulconer (who played on the LPGA from 1987 to 1995) about what she has been working with Clark on the golf course, and how impressed she has been by the 22-year-old's progress.
“Within the time we were working, we saw some drastic changes,” Foyer-Faulconer said in the article before Nichols wrote Foyer-Faulconer, "noticed in the TikTok video that Clark was quite tense in her shoulders."
This is why they began their lesson with pitching wedges. Afterwards, then moved on to the tee, where, "Foyer-Faulconer worked first on Clark’s setup, moving her a bit farther away from the ball.
Clark was once coached to shoot further away from the basketball hoop, and how she's being coached to stand further away from the golf tee.
The article then writes, "The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was eager to get rid of her slice and mostly wanted to pound drivers, telling her coach, 'Oh, I just want to kill it.'"
Foyer-Caulconer appeared to be impressed with how coachable Clark was, as she told Nichols, “It’s also part of her DNA because she’s going to do things well. She wants to be as good as she can in everything she touches. She’s very driven and passionate. It’s fun to work with her.
“Some of this stuff you can’t teach people,” she added. “They just either have it or they don’t.”
Clearly Clark doesn't just have "it" on the basketball court.