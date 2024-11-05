Fans Guess Meaning of Caitlin Clark's Hilarious Facial Expressions at Butler Game
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark had a busy Monday.
While the world doesn't know what the 22-year-old was up to in the morning (probably either on the basketball court or the golf course), she appeared at the Fever's introductory press conference for new head coach Stephanie White (who said quite a few nice things about her best player).
After the press conference ended, Clark posed for a photo alongside White and her teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull that sent Fever fans into a joyous frenzy.
But that wasn't the only basketball-related activity Clark took part in on Monday. That evening, she was seen attending the University of Butler men's basketball season opener against Missouri State University, which took place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
A main reason why Clark was at the game was to support her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who was hired as an assistant coach for Butler a few months back.
Clark was also sitting alongside Connor's younger brother Jack, who is a four-star recruit who's committed to Butler and will be a freshman in 2025.
Per usual, a lot of cameras were on Clark while she was at the game. And at one point, they caught her with a hilarious facial expression that fans are wondering about.
"She looks pretty enthused to be watching butler basketball.
"Can’t blame her," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "That’s her take me off camera face 😂".
A third fan noted that Clark was wearing a similar outfit to her head coach, writing, “'My coach Steph wore a shiny jacket and cross necklace earlier, so…' 😍".
It's unclear whether Clark was truly hoping to get off camera, whether she was zoning out and forgot the camera was probably on her (as per usual), or made those faces for some other reason.
But what's for sure is that the 22-year-old has an uncanny knack for keeping her fanbase entertained both on and off the court.