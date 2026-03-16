Caitlin Clark Fans Push Back On Paige Bueckers' FIBA World Cup MVP Voting Lead

There have been many fun storylines for Team USA fans to follow throughout this FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, which ends on March 17.

Perhaps the most notable is the dynamic between superstars Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese. These three are arguably among the five most popular women's basketball players in the world, and getting to see them competing on the same team as opposed to competing against each other has brought a lot of joy to their respective fan bases.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't still some competition between these three, even if it's out of their control.

Caitlin Clark (17) looks for a pass during a scrimmage | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Caitlin Clark Fans Make FIBA World Cup MVP Opinion Extremely Clear

On March 16, the FIBA Women's World Cup Tournament X account (@FIBAWWC) made a post prompting fans to vote for who they think is the MVP of the tournament.

Insane level of talent here 🤯



🗳️ Who's been your San Juan MVP? VOTE: https://t.co/VQiM9pmc1O#FIBAWWC x #WeOwnTheGame pic.twitter.com/TUnRu5Xmf9 — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) March 16, 2026

This doesn't dictate who the actual MVP of the tournament will be, as that isn't decided on by fans. But that hasn't stopped Clark's fans from asserting she should win the award in the comments.

"From a USA Team perspective, CC MVP. Her consistency in scoring, assists, defense manipulation, and just overall playmaking. She makes the game FUN to watch," wrote @Publius871.

@jortizie added, "CC!" with a stat sheet showing Clark is leading the tournament in several major categories.

"so… Caitlin CARK, huh?" added @cc22hawkeye.

"Caitlin Clark! She is leading in 3 stat categories," wrote @lunasf4vs.

"CC leads the US team in points, assists, and efficiency," said @theJthatmatters.

CC leads the US team in points, assists, and efficiency. pic.twitter.com/fvsPLYeygv — J (@theJthatmatters) March 16, 2026

@scottde07820838 said, "Caitlin Clark she leads the best team in the tournament in efficiency points and assists."

@dolphin90025 added, "Caitlin. She’s leading the best team in that group in efficiency, points, and assists."

@SarahClark64154 wrote, "Without fan voting Caitlin Clark should win. She has been the most consistent. Leading in points and in stats 👀 her +/- says it all".

"Caitlin Elizabeth Clark is the MVP so far! We’ll see how Game 5 shakes out, but if the tournament ended today it’s Caitlin hands down," added @CongaBango.

"Caitlin Clark of course," said @Gigi_OConnorEsq.

Caitlin Clark of course — Gigi (@Gigi_OConnorEsq) March 16, 2026

However, despite what these comments might suggest, it's actually Paige Bueckers who currently leads the tournament's fan voting, beating Clark out by over 20,000 votes at this point.

Leave it to women's basketball fans to find another way to pin Clark, Bueckers, and Reese (who is third in voting but way behind Clark and Bueckers) against each other, despite them currently being teammates.