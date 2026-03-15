Cameras Catch USA Coach Calling Out Team's 'Body Language' in Expletive-Laced Message

Team USA women's basketball moved to 4-0 in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying tournament after a convincing 101-46 win over New Zealand. It came behind an 18-point performance from veteran Rhyne Howard, who played off the bench. She went 6-of-10 from three point range. As for Caitlin Clark, who made her first start Sunday, she added 14-points and six assists.

Despite solid outings from some of their top stars, it took a bit of time for USA to really get going in their fourth game of the tournament. It was a quick turnaround for the team after having played late in the day on Saturday securing a 93-59 win over Italy. They came out rather flat and weren't putting their cleanest performance together early.

The team looked lethargic and played sloppy for much of the first quarter where they only led New Zealand by one point early. A lackluster and disjointed performance led to a moment caught on camera during a timeout where USA coach Nate Tibbetts lit into his team calling out their slow start.

"We're going to make mistakes, but our body language, how we look at each other that s*** matters. Play through mistakes, f*** all that s***. We gotta play, turn this thing up," Tibbetts said.

Nate Tibbetts with a polite pep talk pic.twitter.com/2XUuawXk3y — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) March 15, 2026

His motivational speech worked. Team USA was all gas the rest of the way. Tibbetts credited his team's competitiveness and willingness to adjust after their sluggish first quarter. USA got straight to business beginning in the second quarter where they would go up 54-18 at halftime and never looked back. Each player stepped up and set the tone for one another which carried over from quarter-to-quarter.

Rhyne Howard Credits Nate Tibbetts' Coaching Style

Veteran guard Rhyne Howard is playing her way onto the Olympic team with how she's handled her time in Puerto Rico. She's a prolific shooter and is currently second behind Caitlin Clark with 50 total points in the tournament for USA. Following the team's win over New Zealand she praised Nate Tibbetts' ability to step into the lead coaching role since head coach Kara Lawson had to depart after two games for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

"I think just the way he battles adversity. Going from assistant to the head coach in the short turnaround. Like you said, we haven't had many practices. But he's still coming in, making sure we're staying engaged. Making sure we know everything that's going on," Howard said per Moreau Sports Media.

Rhyne Howard on Nate Tibbetts



“I think just the way he battles adversity. Going from the assistant to the head coach in the short turnaround. Like you said, we haven’t had many practices. But he’s still coming in, making sure that we’re staying engaged. Making sure that we know… pic.twitter.com/mzmcIbGEnj — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) March 15, 2026

Tibbetts, who is the current head coach of the Phoenix Mercury, brought 12 seasons of coaching in the NBA to women's basketball and brings a fiery approach that is respected by many. Stepping into the international stage and coaching the league's most talented has been a role he's clearly embraced.

"I think I can speak for everybody when I say there's no confusion amongst the players about what he wants, what he's asking for. Just the way he's handling that," Howard added.

Although it's been seen in a short amount of time, members of the USA squad have followed Nate Tibbetts' lead and responded to his coaching style swiftly and efficiently as seen in their most recent victory. They wrap up the tournament play on Tuesday against Spain.