Caitlin Clark Fit Right in With Travis Kelce's Friends Amid Viral Chiefs Game Photo
Perhaps the biggest bit of news from the women's basketball world on Saturday is what Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was getting up to, and who she was getting up to it with.
Clark, who is a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, was in attendance for the Chiefs' NFL playoff home game against the Houston Texans. While Clark has been spotted at numerous Chiefs games, this marked the first time she was sitting with her idol Taylor Swift, the pop music sensation who is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.
Fans and just about everybody else within the sports community (save for at least one) loved seeing Clark and Swift embracing and speaking with each other during the game.
While everybody saw the photos of Clark and Swift on Saturday, a photo of Clark posing with Travis Kelce's friend group that was initially posted on Instagram by Kelce's best friend Aric Jones made the rounds in a major way on Sunday.
Many people have reposted the photo on X, with one user (@loveg4lores) receiving well over 2 million views.
Many fans love the outfit Clark is rocking, as shown by an X post from @bansky that wrote, "She got a fit off ngl".
A February 2024 article from People's Natasha Dye revealed that "It was 1995 when a five-year-old Travis Kelce met his lifelong best friend, Aric Jones, at the Cleveland Heights Recreation Center. Decades later, Jones, 32, says he's “living out a childhood dream” with the NFL star and their closest friends from Cleveland Heights."
Just like Taylor Swift, Jones can typically be seen in Kelce's suite during Chiefs home games. And now that he has established a relationship with Clark, perhaps she'll be frequently seen there too.