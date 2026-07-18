Caitlin Clark Creates Many More WNBA Records in Fever Win vs Storm

Caitlin Clark produced one of the best performances of her WNBA career in the Indiana Fever's 110-107 win against the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Clark finished with 45 points (on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, along with 6 of 10 from three-point range), 10 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in 29 minutes. This marked the first 40-point, 10-assist game in WNBA history and the most points ever scored by a Fever player in a single game.

That's not all. Clark also became the fastest player in WNBA history to 200 made three-pointers made, the fourth-most point and assist double-doubles in WNBA history, and now has the fifth-most three-pointers in WNBA history. Plus, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell (who finished the game with 30 points) combined for the most single-game points in Fever history by two players.

She also became the first player in WNBA history to score 40 points while playing less than 30 minutes. And she surpassed Diana Taurasi's record for the most points created (scored or assisted on) in a single game. Taurasi created 65 points in a 2006 game, while Clark created 67 against the Storm.

CAITLIN CLARK TONIGHT 🔥🔥🔥



• 45 POINTS

• 10 ASSISTS

• 4 STEALS

• 2 BLOCKS

• 6/10 3PM

• 11/18 FG

• 29 MINUTES PLAYED (!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/QNpRHfOIHE — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 18, 2026

Clark has set countless records in her relatively brief WNBA career to this point. But this must be the game where she set the most records, both in the Fever record books and in the WNBA more broadly.

Caitlin Clark Explains What Went Right in Historic Performance vs Storm

Clark spoke with the media after Friday's historic outing and spoke about what was going right for her on the court.

"I thought I was aggressive. Like, I think I even started two for five from the field. I didn't get discouraged, kept attacking, taking what the defense gave me. Like I said, especially in the second quarter, I got to the free throw line, and really got them in the air, used my body well," Clark said, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"Then you make plays down the stretch, and you get free throw opportunities down the stretch, and those are the ones you have to make," Clark added.

She then said she believes she could still play better, and added that the thing she's "most proud of" is that all four of her turnovers were in the first half.

There had been some discussion about Clark struggling from three-point range this month before Friday night's win, as she was 3 of 19 (15.8%) from behind the arc before facing the Storm.

But if there were any questions about whether Clark was on the decline when it came to her scoring potential, tonight's game offered a clear answer.