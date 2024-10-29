Caitlin Clark Will Have a Special Driver in Bag for Hyped Golf Event
It doesn't appear that basketball has been the only sport at top of mind for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during her first WNBA offseason.
And rightfully so, given the grueling amount of basketball she has played over the past year. Since she finally has a break from the court, Clark has been honing her golf stroke.
Not only did she nearly hit a hole-in-one while playing with teammate Lexie Hull earlier this month, but those two were likely on the links to help Clark prepare for her inclusion in a golfing pro-am competition on November 13, which is hosted by LPGA icon Annika Sorenstam.
Clark is clearly taking this opportunity to compete on the golf course seriously, which is shown by her taking private lessons with renowned golfer Foyer-Faulconer (who played on the LPGA from 1987 to 1995), who is coaching the 22-year-old up on her drives and short game.
The Fever icon isn't going to be the only professional athlete appearing at the pro-am. In fact, it was announced on Tuesday that she's going to have two professional athletes serving as her caddy.
Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal posted on X Tuesday writing, ". @Indycar drivers Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson will be guest caddies for Caitlin Clark and Annika Sorenstam in the pro-am at "The Annika" next month on the @LPGA.
"Herta and Clark are both sponsored by Gainbridge, as is the tournament."
This was also confirmed by the actual pro-am event, which is called 'THE ANNIKA' and will take place at the Pelican Golf Club next month.
While it's unknown how good of golfers these two Indycar drivers are, Clark having one of them as her caddy may add to her speed off the tee.