Caitlin Clark's 6-Word Response to Gabbie Marshall's Heartfelt Iowa Post Speaks Volumes
It seems like most of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's best friends are the teammates she had while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
There's no doubt that she is still extremely close with Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Jada Gyamfi in particular — which was shown during the podcast episode all four of them did together as part of Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" show.
This podcast episode was filmed when the three former Hawkeyes (Gyamfi is still at the school) returned to their old stomping grounds for a reunion weekend last month.
That weekend didn't seem to be enough for both Marshall and Martin, as they were both seen sitting courtside during the Hawkeyes' game against Virginia Tech in North Carolina on Sunday.
On Monday, Marshall made an Instagram post that includes her posing alongside Gyamfi and Martin at the game, along with some other photos of her spectating and interacting with members of Iowa's program, with the caption, "#23’s BIGGEST fan!! 🤍
"So good seeing my hawkeye family this weekend 🐥💛
"📸: @brilewerkephoto always capturing all our special moments :)".
The top comment on the post is from Clark, who wrote, "Crop me in next time gang".
X user @ccthegoat22 posted a screenshot of Clark's comment with the caption, "see i knew our girl wanted to be there caitlin was def getting mad fomo 😭".
Clark's comment does make it clear that she was feeling left out of the festivities with her former teammates and speaks volumes about her wanting to be there.
However, she decided to attend the Indiana Pacers game instead — which resulted in another hilarious moment between her and an NBA legend.