Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark's 6-Word Response to Gabbie Marshall's Heartfelt Iowa Post Speaks Volumes

Caitlin Clark is feeling a type of way about her former teammate Gabbie Marshall's social media post about attending an Iowa Hawkeyes game.

Grant Young

Jan 23, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts her arm around guard Gabbie Marshall (24) din the final seconds of the second half of the NCAA women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 83-72. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Basketball Ceb Wbk Iowa Iowa At Ohio State
Jan 23, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts her arm around guard Gabbie Marshall (24) din the final seconds of the second half of the NCAA women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 83-72. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Basketball Ceb Wbk Iowa Iowa At Ohio State / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems like most of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's best friends are the teammates she had while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

There's no doubt that she is still extremely close with Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Jada Gyamfi in particular — which was shown during the podcast episode all four of them did together as part of Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" show.

This podcast episode was filmed when the three former Hawkeyes (Gyamfi is still at the school) returned to their old stomping grounds for a reunion weekend last month.

That weekend didn't seem to be enough for both Marshall and Martin, as they were both seen sitting courtside during the Hawkeyes' game against Virginia Tech in North Carolina on Sunday.

On Monday, Marshall made an Instagram post that includes her posing alongside Gyamfi and Martin at the game, along with some other photos of her spectating and interacting with members of Iowa's program, with the caption, "#23’s BIGGEST fan!! 🤍

"So good seeing my hawkeye family this weekend 🐥💛

"📸: @brilewerkephoto always capturing all our special moments :)".

The top comment on the post is from Clark, who wrote, "Crop me in next time gang".

X user @ccthegoat22 posted a screenshot of Clark's comment with the caption, "see i knew our girl wanted to be there caitlin was def getting mad fomo 😭".

Clark's comment does make it clear that she was feeling left out of the festivities with her former teammates and speaks volumes about her wanting to be there.

However, she decided to attend the Indiana Pacers game instead — which resulted in another hilarious moment between her and an NBA legend.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News