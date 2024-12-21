Fever Fans Suspect Caitlin Clark Was Caught Checking Chiefs Score at Butler Game
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has become a frequent sight at Butler men's basketball games during this 2024-25 season.
This is because Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery was hired as an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs back during the summer. As a result, Clark has been present at countless Butler home games.
Given Clark's stardom, she always manages to attract attention while attending these games — despite her never intentionally trying to. Some examples of this are when she and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton were seen laughing about McCaffery's younger brother Patrick (who is one of Butler's best players) flexing after a made basket, and also when Clark was seen wearing glasses at another game.
Clark was present at Butler's home against the No. 11 ranked (and two-time defending NCAA Champion) UConn Huskies on December 21, which Butler ultimately lost by a score of 78-74.
The 22-year-old caught attention again, although this time it was because she was seen looking at her phone multiple times during the game.
Given that Clark is a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan and the Chiefs were facing the Houston Texans while the Butler game was underway on Saturday, some of Clark's fans believe she was checking up on the Chiefs score.
X user @bdilh021524 posted a video of Clark with her head down with the caption, "CC at the Butler game.
"Probably checking that Chiefs score during the break 🤣🤣".
"For sure chief post coming anytime soon..🤣," another fan added.
Another fan commented on a separate video of Clark with the caption, "She’s watching the chiefs game on her phone I bet".
Clark can take solace in the fact that while Butler lost, her beloved Chiefs secured a win on Saturday.
Although she likely knew that by now.