Cameron Brink Receives Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles Stamp of Approval
Kendrick Lamar is on top of the music world right now, after the Los Angeles-based rapper took center stage during halftime of Super Bow LIX on February 9, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22.
Many would argue that Lamar would not have received this opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl — a performance that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese held in high regard — if he hadn't bested Drake during their notorious "beef" in 2024, which ultimately produced Lamar's massive "Not Like Us" song that won him five Grammys earlier this year.
All of this is to say that liking Lamar is in vogue right now. However, Los Angeles Sparks superstar Cameron Brink has been a Kendrick Lamar fan — and her fandom earned her some respect from the rapper, which she explained in a recent episode of her Straight to Cam podcast.
"When the [WNBA] Draft was going on, we were doing questions on the orange carpet. The question was: Kendrick or Drake?" Brink said. "And everyone chose Drake, and I was the only one that chose Kendrick."
"Fast forward to USC [vs.] Notre Dame women's basketball game a while ago, a guy came up to me with his super cute daughter, he was like 'I work with Kendrick, and he noticed that you were the only person who said him. And he f**** with you, he says You're LA.' I was like 'Really!?' I was like 'I love you, Kendrick.'
"So then he was like, 'I'll take a video and I'll send it to him.' And in the video... I was like 'I love you, Kendrick!'" Brink continued. "Maybe he was lying, I don't know. But I think he knows who I am, and that was a highlight of my life."
Perhaps Kendrick Lamar will be sitting courtside at a Sparks game in 2025.