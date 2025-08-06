Candace Parker Says Fever Fans Booing DeWanna Bonner Puts WNBA ‘On the Map’

DeWanna Bonner didn’t receive a hero's welcome in her return to Indiana on July 30. Instead, Bonner was mercilessly booed by Fever fans as Indiana topped the Mercury 107-101.

Considering the way things played out during Bonner’s release from the Fever and eventual signing with the Mercury, that reception from the Indiana faithful wasn’t shocking in the slightest.

However, many voiced their displeasure with the booing of Bonner, including her Phoenix teammate Kahleah Copper. Copper called the booing “very distasteful” and "unnecessary."





Candace Parker Defends Fever Fans Booing DeWanna Bonner

Speaking on her Post Moves podcast with Aliyah Boston, WNBA legend Candace Parker took the opposite viewpoint, seeing the booing as a sign of growth for women’s basketball.

“What did you expect? I think this puts women’s basketball on the map, I’m not gonna lie,” said Parker. “Everyone waited for KD to go back to OKC, okay. They booed him, big shocker. Everyone waited for Bron to go back to Cleveland. Booed him!”

“It’s a privilege! And that was expected,” Parker continued. “To me, I loved being booed. I thought that was a sign of respect. You’re not booing somebody that can’t get buckets. As a teammate, it’s Kahleah Copper’s job to stick up for her. But to be honest with you, DB had to expect this.”

“When you make a conscious decision to leave somewhere and go somewhere else, it’s difficult, but you have to take what comes with it. You’re not booing DeWanna because she’s not a good player, you’re booing her because it didn’t work out. That’s fans, right?”

Bonner was held to just four points against the Fever on July 30 but will have another chance for revenge on Thursday night when Phoenix hosts Indiana out west.

Bonner will have a friendlier reception in front of her home fans as the Mercury go for their third straight win and the Fever look to bounce back from a 100-91 loss to the Sparks on Tuesday night.

