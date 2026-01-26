Candace Parker Weighs in on WNBA CBA Standoff

The newly elected Hall of Famer Candace Parker has spoken on the current state of women's professional basketball.

In an interview with talkSport, Parker discussed the ongoing CBA negotiations and how the WNBA sets the tone for the sport globally. Parker expressed the importance of the players being compensated fairly but also emphasized the importance of having a season, as it would be detrimental for the WNBA to lose the momentum it has gained in recent years.

"I think it's super important for the WNBA to kind of set the bar. A lot of things the WNBA has been first," Parker said of the moment.

She added that the current model that sees coaches paid more than top players is not sustainable, while acknowledging the need for compromise.

"The power is always within the players but obviously we want there to be a season. I think its super important for both sides to work together," she stated.

WNBA Reaches Crucial Point in Negotiations

With the start of the WNBA season looming there's still much uncertainty on where the future of women's basketball lies. As of January 26, just two months before the WNBA Draft, there has been no agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

And last that's been heard, the two sides still aren't close to reaching a deal, putting the May 8 season start date in jeopardy. The free agency window was to have already opened back on January 18, so now there is anticipation that once it does finally open teams will be on a strict time crunch to put their rosters together.

The WNBPA is seeking a new deal that would increase player salaries (and revenue share), an issue that has been a long time coming. The average salary of a WNBA player was approximately $102,00 in 2025, with the league's super-max contracts topping out at around $250,000.

Prior to Caitlin Clark’s arrival two years ago, the league had not experienced its current level of mainstream attention, which has helped fuel the intensity of the ongoing negotiations following the expiration of the previous CBA.

With growing concerns around a potential lockout or strike, fans continue to await word on a resolution. The WNBA officially released full schedules raising eyebrows because there has been no agreement yet.

But like Parker alluded to in expressing the importance of having a season, the WNBA and the players cannot afford to fumble the momentum that has been built in this CBA standoff.

