Chris Russo Questions Caitlin Clark's Chiefs Fandom Amid Taylor Swift, NFL Rant
Anybody who is a Caitlin Clark fan or has followed the Indiana Fever superstar's ascent from the Iowa Hawkeyes to her time playing professional basketball with something close to a keen eye is probably aware that she's a longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan.
In addition to her being seen at recent Chiefs games (most notably when she was spotted alongside Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce's suite when Kansas City hosted the Houston Texans on January 18), photos of her sporting Chiefs gear from when she was a little kid have made the rounds on social media in the past.
This is why regardless of how someone feels about Clark's NFL allegiance, they're incorrect in calling her a bandwagon fan.
Clearly Chris "Mad Dog" Russo didn't get this memo after a passionate rant he went on during a recent episode of Mad Dog Sports Radio in the wake of the Chiefs' win.
“And I’ve had enough with Kelce. I’ve had enough with the girlfriend. And now I got Caitlin Clark in the mix," Russo said. "Who by the way, I saw Caitlin Clark play, what, 50 games in college basketball the last two years? I never heard one reference, I never saw a father with a Chiefs jersey on, I never saw her with a Chiefs hat on, I heard not one reference in 50 games that she was a Chiefs fan, and then all of a sudden now, she's a big Kansas City fan."
It's unclear whether Russo knows that Clark is now out of college.
He continued, "I understand you want to be a fan because they win... I am so Chiefed out, it's ridiculous. And you know ESPN, they're going to be as guilty as anybody else, they're going to show you Swift and [Clark] in that freaking press box until the cows come home."
Hopefully, someone has shown Russo the array of Clark photos sporting Chiefs gear from her toddler years since this rant.