Dawn Staley Sends Strong Message to Departing South Carolina Transfer
The South Carolina Gamecocks have experienced a lot of roster changes since their 2024-25 NCAA season ended with a defeat to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game on April 6.
Three Gamecocks were selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft. There were guard Te-Hina Paopao (who the Atlanta Dream selected with the No. 18 overall pick), veteran Bree Hall (who the Indiana Fever selected with the No. 20 overall pick), and post player Sania Feagin (who the Los Angeles Sparks selected with the No. 21 overall pick).
What's more, Dawn Staley's squad has two notable incoming transfers. These include former Florida State standout Ta'Niya Latson (who led the NCAA in scoring last season) and former Mississippi State center Madina Okot.
However, it's the players who transferred out of South Carolina that have made the biggest waves; specifically star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who announced her commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 25.
But Fulwiley isn't the only Gamecocks player to transfer, as senior center Sakima Walker also entered the NCAA transfer portal.
And on April 26, Walker announced her commitment to the University of California, Berkeley with an X post that featured photos of her wearing Cal's jersey with the caption, "Trusting God’s plan EVERY step of the way. Grateful for where I’ve been, excited for where i’m going. #GoBears #thisonespersonal".
It didn't take Dawn Staley long to comment on Walker's commitment, as she responded to the X post and wrote, "All you Kim! Cali is up and so are you!"
Staley is clearly happy for her former player. It will be interesting to see if she ever says anything about Fulwiley transferring to her team's bitter SEC rival, LSU.