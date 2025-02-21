DeWanna Bonner Makes Powerful Declaration About Indiana Fever Fanbase
The Indiana Fever bolstered their 2025 roster in a major way this offseason. Perhaps the biggest move they made was signing longtime WNBA star DeWanna Bonner in free agency, which addresses a positional need for the Fever while also bringing a two-time WNBA champion and veteran leader into their locker room.
In the wake of Bonner's signing, she made an X post that wrote, "Yall I don’t get on here often bc this app is insanely too much sometimes!! I just want to say thank you thank you for all the love I’ve received so far!! Def not unnoticed!! The love is real!! THANK YOU!! DB ❤️🫶🏾".
This heartfelt message shows how grateful she is to have fans who have continued to stick with her throughout her 15-season WNBA career. However, now that she's playing for the most popular franchise in the league, this fanbase is sure to grow exponentially.
Bonner took part in a one-on-one interview with Pat Boylan on February 10 where she discussed several aspects of her free agency decision. And at one point in the interview, she made a powerful statement about her new fanbase.
"I'm just happy that I can still be a part of it, and I'm happy that I'm still wanted in different organizations, and have the free agency that I had," Bonner said, per an X post from the Fever's X account.
"I'm coming to probably one of the best fanbases in the world right now, so I'm pretty honored to do that," she added.
Fever fans are surely going to appreciate this (accurate) praise from Bonner.