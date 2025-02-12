Erica Wheeler Explains Decision to Sign With Storm From Fever in Free Agency
The Indiana Fever have been extremely active over this past offseason when it comes to bringing new talent to their team.
The biggest priority for them was re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who has been with the franchise since being the Fever's No. 2 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. After Mitchell was brought back on board, the Fever also signed point guard Sydney Colson to back up Caitlin Clark.
With these guards coming back to the Fever, it seemed unlikely that veteran Erica Wheeler (who became an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season) would be back on the roster for 2025.
And that ended up being the case, as it was announced on February 12 that Wheeler had signed with the Seattle Storm in free agency.
The Storm are an interesting organization at the moment. Despite having traded away top scorer Jewell Loyd in a deal that sent the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to Seattle, it doesn't appear that the Storm are committing to a rebuild, as they still have elite players like Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Gabby Williams on their roster.
In a February 12 press release, Wheeler got honest about what went into her decision to sign with the Storm.
“Seattle is one of the most prestigious franchises in the league, and I couldn’t be more proud to share the court with players like Nneka, Alysha, Skylar, and Gabby. I can’t wait to get to work,” said Wheeler.
The Storm are tied with the most WNBA championships in league history, with four. Their most recent WNBA title came in 2020.