ESPN's Jay Bilas Teases Geno Auriemma in Comparing Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers
A seemingly unending debate within the women's basketball world is whether Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers is the superior basketball player.
This argument started years ago, when Bueckers and Clark were two of the top four best players (along with Angel Reese and Cameron Brink) in the legendary 2020 NCAA recruiting class, according to ESPN.
Bueckers held the No. 1 spot while Clark was No. 4. And this debate only intensified after Clark and Bueckers ended up sharing the National Freshman of the Year Award during that 2020-21 season but Bueckers took home the Naismith Trophy (which is given to the best player in women's college basketball each season), making her the first freshman in NCAA history to do so.
Fast forward nearly four years and Bueckers is arguably the best player in college basketball while Clark is already a top-five player in the WNBA.
The topic of these two icons was brought up during ESPN's broadcast of the men's NCAA game between Michigan State and Kansas — and ESPN commentator Jay Bilas shared an interesting sentiment.
“I know one person that thinks that Paige Bueckers is better than Caitlin Clark was: Geno Auriemma,” Bilas said, per X user @nosyone4.
"Well, he’s got a vested interest in that,” added his broadcast partner Dan Schulman.
"[Bueckers] is spectacular," Bilas then said. "I wouldn't go so far as saying better, but she's going to be the force — her and JuJu Watkins at USC — the two forces and faces in the game."
It's hard to deny that Bilas is correct about that last take.