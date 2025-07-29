Women's Fastbreak On SI

Ex-NBA Star Starting 'Caitlin Clark Hate Train' Claiming She's Not That Good

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague claims Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is "not that good"––amid a discussion saying the team could be better off without her.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks a the referee on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague came in with yet another hot take on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during an episode of the Club 520 Podcast Monday.

Not only did the former Atlanta Hawks guard previously call Clark a “one-trick pony”, but he is doubling-down on his dissent about viewing Clark as an elite player in stating he is “starting the Caitlin Clark hate train.”

Teague wasn’t the only one to feel the Fever star is overrated as his brother Marquis started out telling the crew, “We don’t need [Caitlin Clark],” as they were breaking down the July 27 Fever vs Sky contest––a game in which Clark was still sidelined, recovering from her fourth injury of the season.

Popular Podcast Claims Fever Are Better Without Caitlin Clark

“She’s good, but she’s not that good,” Jeff Teague said about Clark. “I’ve been saying that…zero clean,” he added in referring to Clark's teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who wears the number zero on her jersey––and notably dropped 35 points on the Sky in the win. “She’s the best player on the team.”

Marquis even boldly stated how the Fever are better off without Clark saying, “CC not playing, they ain’t missing a beat. They actually look a little better,” a statement that’s been heavily debated since ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck stated she felt the Fever were even more dangerous without Clark.

Clark fans were quick to clap back at the daring statement, with stats showing otherwise.

“Are they?” one user posted to X showing Indiana’s winning percentage is significantly higher with Clark playing than without.

Clark has played less than half of the games this season, so the team has been having to adjust and develop much of their chemistry without her. And while the Fever have found ways to stay competitive in her absence, suggesting they're better off without Clark is more than a stretch—especially when the numbers say otherwise

As the season progresses and Clark returns to full strength, the conversation around her value may continue to shift. But for now, the takes—hot or not—keep coming.

