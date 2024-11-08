Angel Reese Revealed She Is Back in the Lab During WNBA Offseason
It has been a while since WNBA fans have seen Angel Reese on the basketball court.
That's in large part due to the fact that the Chicago Sky star suffered a hairline wrist fracture that ended her rookie season early and required surgery. It's also a result of the league being in the midst of its offseason and Reese making herself noticed in other ways, including generating headlines on a weekly basis via her podcast.
However, Reese eased any concerns that injury and her busy schedule have kept her from putting in work on the floor.
Angel dropped a photo dump from back in the lab on her Instagram, revealing she is indeed getting reps in the gym. The pictures were accompanied by a caption stating that she is focused on the results and not showing off.
Reese wrote, "Focused on the results, not for show. Slow grind. Living through the good & the bad but this 💩 for me!" in sharing the pics.
Reese of course set numerous records before hurting her wrist, mostly as a result of her rebounding tenacity. Her ability on the boards led to a double-double nearly every night. But she does have obvious areas where she can get better, including finishing around the rim and further developing her jump shot.
Which is why Angel's IG display probably caused many Sky fans, and perhaps her new head coach Tyler Marsh, excitement in seeing her work toward improved results.
Luckily for them, we won't have to wait until next WNBA season to see Reese back in game action. Because the Sky sensation is set to take part in the inaugural edition of Unrivaled starting in January.